New York police: Here's what the escaped fugitives look like after ten days on the run

It’s been nearly ten days since two murderers escaped from a maximum-security prison in upstate New York

, and police are still scrambling to find them.

While New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that the two murderers — 48-year-old Richard Matt and 34-year-old David Sweat — could be near or “in Mexico by now,” police aren’t giving up the search.

State police released “progression photos” today, showing what Sweat and Matt would look like after ten days on the run. The two men sport beards and shaggier hair.

New York Police Progression photos of David Sweat (left) and Richard Matt

For comparison, here is their original mugshot.

New York State Police (L-R) David Sweat and Richard Matt are shown in undated photos released by the New York State Police.

