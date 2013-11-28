Gorgeous Photos Of New York's Streets From A Self-Proclaimed 'Instagram Activist'

Photographer Ruddy Roye considers himself an “Instagram activist,” tasked with telling the stories of New Yorkers whose stories would otherwise go untold.
The more than 2,700 photos on his Instagram profile accomplish just that. Roye photographs the people he sees on the streets, most often when he’s driving to and from dropping his sons off at school in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene and Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhoods.
The people in the photos have stories to tell. There are the two hungry men waiting outside a bodega for their reduced food stamp benefits. Then there’s Sidahi, the former Alvin Ailey dancer who complains of hearing voices. And there’s Andrew, the veteran addict looking for work.
“All the people I photograph have interesting stories,” he said to Business Insider. “My aim is to tell them as best as I can.”
He hopes that his stunning, gritty portraits can spread a message of inclusiveness in his community.
“I want people to be more aware of their surroundings and communities. I want to help change the way we look at people,” he said. “I want the images to humanize a face that we scorn [and] ignore for whatever reason, and I want us all to judge less because we all have a story to tell.”
Roye grew up in Jamaica, an upbringing that had a significant impact on his growth as a photographer.
“We would all sit around, telling stories that are older than my grandparents,” he said to DNAinfo. “So for me it’s in my blood to tell stories I see on a day-to-day basis.”
For Roye, Instagram has proven to be the most direct way to share those stories with his audience.
“It is a platform that does not have the usual gatekeepers. It is the great equaliser,” he said. “I am allowed a voice here.”
He shared some of his photos with Business Insider. They are shown here with the original captions from his Instagram account.
'What occupies a New Yorker's mind is anyone's guess.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293c667ecad0409428fe1d2-546-589/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%204.51.03%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram man looking' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'All he said was 'it is a nice day for a stroll.''
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293c4b969bedd7f5fe01e25-569-590/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%204.43.57%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram man' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'Falun Gong Parade -- DimSum Saturday at Nom Wah Tea Parlour.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293c52aecad04a63f8fe1d2-574-582/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%204.45.52%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram Chinatown parade' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'Fourteen year old Johnathan says he does not really know much about Memorial Day. 'It's the day that soldiers who died to give us our freedom are celebrated,' he said after much prodding. 'I don't associate the flag with Memorial Day, this is just my t- shirt,' he continued.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293c88d6da811741ee01e2d-603-606/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%205.00.07%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram Memorial Day bike' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'So I happened upon this procession in the park and thought I could make a decent picture of a beautiful blushing bride. I took two frames of the groom and the best man and then stood there, like the small group that had quickly gathered, waiting for the bride to come by. The wait seemed like ages. It wasn't until the last trail of guests passed us that another person that was also waiting for the bride examined my picture again and burst out laughing. We had all missed it -- in this wedding there was none.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293c28769bedd235ae01e25-610-606/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%204.34.37%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram gay wedding' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'#iyeoshujahroye showing that the Jamaican blood runs thru his veins and waist line.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293c3236da8117211e01e25-608-604/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%204.37.13%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram dance-off' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'Reality wears no shame in my community of Bedstuy. The first two days of chilly weather brought with them a need -- It is an urge I assume that made these people stop by a bundle of clothes left by the side of the road, the result of a recent eviction, and forage through the clear plastic bags to retrieve wintry looking apparels. Basic need stimulates sometimes radical action and to a mother with a 4 year old, need trumps prying eyes or passers by gawking.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5294f2f169beddf20646b35a-574-581/screen%20shot%202013-11-26%20at%202.13.16%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram clothes' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'There is a growing wave of anger over the gentrification of Brooklyn that can be felt when small groups gather on stoops or street corners, and sometimes through street art that are posted all over the borough.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5294f26669beddd80146b355-606-606/screen%20shot%202013-11-26%20at%202.10.31%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram gentrification sign' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'I tried to get from Barry what his choices were out there on the streets, but the one answer I got was that his pride prevented him from sitting in the ground and panhandle. 'I am from England, I am not sitting around, but coming here was the worse decision I made in my life,' he said.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/529503536bb3f75d0bdca202-601-602/screen%20shot%202013-11-26%20at%203.23.05%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram panhandle' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'It doesn't hit me all the time but there are days when I wonder what my life will be like when I become an antique. In my day to day trod, men don't really talk about our changes and what 'really' happens as we age, and Hollywood jokes about it in movies like Last Vegas. But as I walked up on this reflection, both man and car parked, I hope that it is not the chip paint, year, or model that will arouse curiosity but my mileage and how it was spent.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293bec36da811bb7fe01e25-604-620/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%203.58.09%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram old car' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'Picture Day -- Iyeoshujah Roye (centre) my little one, rocking out with friends Dylan (right) and Jase (left ) at the end of the day.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293be06eab8ea58338fe1d2-572-571/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%203.56.53%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram kids' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'He stood against the wall eating his lunch as if he was a product, comfortably existing to serve.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293be596da811be7fe01e25-572-578/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%203.57.22%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram bar code' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'I noticed him standing in front of the mural as if he was examining their fortitude or questioning their contributions to today's society. Sometimes it was with his head down, a gentle shake of his head while using his toes to clear away debris from in front of the stoic painted faces, that I knew his mind was in deep thought. He would then, with arms tucked behind him, stroll to the corner of the street then back to the mural again with the same questioning expression on his face. 'What's wrong?' I asked. Kelvin, a former trucker who worked in Alabama, said he left the South because of the way he was being treated. In a very succinctly way he opened up. 'These kids don't know these great people painted on this wall,' he said looking away. 'I fear what is ahead for them, if the past does not mean anything to them.' Casting a very dismal shadow on the future of black children growing up in Bedstuy, the immigrant from Trinidad strolled down the street with his hands still tucked behind his back.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293bdaceab8eac5308fe1d7-561-567/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%203.55.41%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram man' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'When it gets cold in these New York streets, do you ever ask yourself where do some people go? When I first moved here some 15 years ago I was told that they all boarded trains and head to Florida for the winter. Back then I recall smiling, maybe because I felt that it was such a convenient answer.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293bd3f69bedda74ae01e26-573-587/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%203.54.44%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram street' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'Family members help each other climb a sand dune yesterday at an event dubbed Rockaway Rising. The gathering saw family members and neighbours forming a human chain along the beach of the Rockaways to show their support with residents who lost during the savage rampage of Hurricane Sandy.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293bce36bb3f7bc188fe1d0-571-574/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%203.54.05%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram Rockaways' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'I was parked at the corner of Quincy Street and Marcus Garvey Avenue when two men walked up and sat down on the side of a bodega, their faces dressed with the pall of hunger. They were discussing the cuts to their food stamp benefits and how long the lines were to get food this morning. 1.8 million New Yorkers who fall under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits program will see their cheques reduced and families of three will see their cheques cut by about $US30 a month. The average person will have about $US4 a day to spend on food. Already some churches and soup kitchens have seen an increase in residents trying to get groceries to supplement the anticipated loss. When the expiration date was set for SNAP, it was done with the belief that the economy would be stronger than in its current state.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5294f4b36bb3f71d6fdca201-605-606/screen%20shot%202013-11-26%20at%202.20.41%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram SNAP' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'Life does not imitate Art.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293bc9a6da8112c79e01e2c-589-589/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%203.51.24%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy instagram fun' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'I followed them up the stairs, their hands cuffed behind their backs, up to the surface. The police officers carried two shopping bags, one with a designer purse, the other had some shoes in it. As I stood across from them, I could tell that the only thing they felt in that moment was their love. Both their eyes had a look of sadness...and that final thought, when you realise you are in deep trouble. He looked at her, she looked at him -- and they knew.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293bc456da8110879e01e28-587-598/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%203.50.37%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram pic odd couple' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'Yesterday while riding the subway, I came across a Latin brother, going in on whatever he was listening to on his smart phone...He embodied all the stereotypes of the Latin man. He walked proudly, arms gesticulating, fixing his jacket constantly, top lip curled upwards, all this on frequent strolls from his seat to the door...He stared at every woman that came into the subway as if enticing them to wash him with their eyes. He would sit across from the newest beauty, looking at her across the aisle, and licking his lips like LL Cool J. His actions made the guy beside him peek over his shoulders and look at his smart phone. The older gentleman chuckled, then whispered something to the woman I assume was his wife -- and her look said it all.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293bb5c6bb3f798188fe1d0-608-607/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%203.49.20%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-Stuy Instagram pic subway' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
'In my 15 years in New York City, I don't think I have ever happened upon a scene that screamed alone, disconnect, or solitude more than this picture I took. I was at one of the busiest stops on the subway line, and there she was, just sitting, alone, with no one else standing around her. New York City, as beautiful as she is, I think is one of the only place where a person can feel alone in a packed subway car.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5293bac8eab8eaf42ce209b1-608-603/screen%20shot%202013-11-25%20at%203.48.09%20pm.jpg' alt='Bed-stuy instagram subway' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: Ruddy Roye/ Instagram
