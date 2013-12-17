Check Into The New York Palace's Lavish 'Jewel' Suite For $US25,000 A Night [PHOTOS]

The recently revamped New York Palace recently unveiled two new luxury suites with out-of-this-world amenities.

The Jewel Suite, located in the newly renovated Towers section of the Palace, is a 5,000-square-foot triplex designed by jeweler Martin Katz.

Rates start at $US25,000 a night for the suite, which also includes private Maybach car service, complimentary champagne, and Michel Richard white chocolate diamond truffles in the grand parlor.

As if the luxurious accommodations weren’t enticing enough, guests who book the Jewel Suite will receive a diamond ring designed by Martin Katz. Guests can consult with the designer himself to find the perfect sizing for the Diamond Microband Ring, which typically retails at $US2,500.

Floating boxes in the entryway showcase some of Katz’ haute couture jewel designs. To the right is a 20-foot “diamond waterfall” chandelier.

Beyond the eye-catching chandelier is the grand parlor, with 15-foot windows, a grand piano, and luxurious jewel-tone decor.

A glass mosaic by Katz is the focal point of the dining room, which could accommodate up to 10 dinner guests.

Sip champagne by the fireplace in the third-floor sitting room.

Or take in some of Manhattan’s most recognisable landmarks from the private terrace, which also has a fireplace and a hot tub.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.