Check Into The New York Palace's Lavish 'Jewel' Suite For $US25,000 A Night [PHOTOS]

Madeline Stone

The recently revamped New York Palace recently unveiled two new luxury suites with out-of-this-world amenities.

The Jewel Suite, located in the newly renovated Towers section of the Palace, is a 5,000-square-foot triplex designed by jeweler Martin Katz.

Rates start at $US25,000 a night for the suite, which also includes private Maybach car service, complimentary champagne, and Michel Richard white chocolate diamond truffles in the grand parlor.

As if the luxurious accommodations weren’t enticing enough, guests who book the Jewel Suite will receive a diamond ring designed by Martin Katz. Guests can consult with the designer himself to find the perfect sizing for the Diamond Microband Ring, which typically retails at $US2,500.

Martin Katz microband ringMartin Katz

Floating boxes in the entryway showcase some of Katz’ haute couture jewel designs. To the right is a 20-foot “diamond waterfall” chandelier.

Palace jewel suite showcaseCourtesy of the New York Palace

Beyond the eye-catching chandelier is the grand parlor, with 15-foot windows, a grand piano, and luxurious jewel-tone decor.

Jewel suite living roomCourtesy of the New York Palace

A glass mosaic by Katz is the focal point of the dining room, which could accommodate up to 10 dinner guests.

Jewel suite dining room Courtesy of the New York Palace

Sip champagne by the fireplace in the third-floor sitting room.

Jewel suite living roomCourtesy of the New York Palace

Or take in some of Manhattan’s most recognisable landmarks from the private terrace, which also has a fireplace and a hot tub.

Palace Jewel suite terraceCourtesy of the New York Palace

