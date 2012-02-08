New York Observer Publisher Jared Kushner Might Buy The Dodgers

Photo: Inquisitr

Jared Kushner — owner and publisher of the New York Observer, son-in-law of Donald Trump — is in the running to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Times reports.If his bid went through, he would become the youngest owner in the MLB.



In addition to his newspaper business, Kushner is from a family of real-estate magnates. They own the most expensive office building ever purchased, 666 Fifth Avenue.

As a New York-based businessman, might he have even greater plans for the team? NYO editor Elizabeth Spiers already tweeted, “If Jared buys the Dodgers, I’m gonna lobby to move ’em back to Brooklyn.”

