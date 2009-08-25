New York Observer Launches A New Newspaper

The New York Observer’s parent company today announced its launching a new newspaper.



Yes, it’ll be in print.

It’s a real estate trade paper called The Commercial Observer, and according to a press release, it will “provide news exclusives, interviews, features and in-depth analyses and be delivered to approximately 10,000 commercial real estate insiders and members of REBNY (Real Estate Board of New York).”

New York’s real estate market is a mess right now — deals are off 90% y/y — and everyone knows print is dying, so this is quite the contrarian move.

But then 28-year-old Observer Media Group owner and publisher Jared Kushner — heir to real estate mogul Charles Kushner — is used to such risky moves, having purchased the Observer for $10 million back in 2006.

