New York Observer To Be Renamed "24/7 Tennis"

No, but for these two weeks, anyway, the Observer Online has morphed into a home-page for tennis fans. The Observer‘s “U.S. Open Blog” pumps story after story into our RSS feeds, eliminating the need for obsessive checking of Yahoo! Sports. An excellent print-paper use of the Internet, and an effective reminder of the Observer brand. After the jump, a sample post: “What Tennis Players Eat”



“I LOVE the Observer!”

What Hungry Tennis Players Eat

What does 6′ 10, 230-pound Croatian Ivo Karlovic eat after a devastating five-set loss?

Sushi — eight cucumber avocado rolls — and turkey smeared in honey mustard with roasted potatoes and balsamic caramelized onions with butter. Also, three pieces of half-sliced corn on the cob with spicy jalapeño butter. No drink.

10 minutes after he sat down to eat, everything was gone, except for three chewed-up, cornless cobs.

Also spotted in the player’s dining room: tireless first-round winner Jelena Jankovic, eating several cucumber avocado rolls with her fingers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.