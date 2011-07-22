Five New York Nursing Schools Accused Of Robbing Students And Awarding Fake Credentials

Five nursing schools in Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island are accused of taking $6 million from students and granting them certifications not recognised by the U.S.



According to the New York Post, some students studied for two years and paid up to $20,000 to receive training they thought would allow them to take the New York State Nursing Board Exam.

Prosecutors say some of the schools even coordinated with a nursing program in Jamaica to provide fraudulent documents. “These conspirators intentionally targeted people in pursuit of new opportunities, lining their pockets with others’ hard-earned money,” Schneiderman said in a statement.

Eleven people who owned or operated the schools were indicted on charges including grand larceny and scheming to defraud. Eight people linked to the schools were arrested in early-morning raids Thursday. Three others were still being sought.

unauthorised to operate within New York by the Department of Education, the attorney general’s office closed four out of the five schools following a joint undercover operation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.