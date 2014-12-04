'WE CAN'T BREATHE': Here Are New York Newspapers This Morning

Furious protests broke out in New York City on Wednesday night after a grand jury failed to indict a white police officer who choked a black man to death in July.

New York Police Department officer Daniel Pantaleo told the jury that he meant no harm to Eric Garner and wasn’t using a chokehold — a move that’s been banned by the police department — when he was subduing Garner for resisting arrest.

A video of the encounter shows Garner shouting that he can’t breathe before going limp. Pantaleo was trying to arrest him for illegally selling cigarettes, according to The New York Times.

The grand jury’s decision not to indict Pantaleo came days after a grand jury in Ferguson, Missouri, declined to indict a white police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager during a confrontation.

Here’s how New York newspapers reacted to the grand jury’s decision on Pantaleo:

