Passengers trapped on New York subway for hours after trains shut down because of ice

Subway service on New York City’s 7 line has been shut down because of icing.

According to the AP, trains near the Queensboro Plaza station lost power about 9:30 a.m. Monday. Passengers on the trains have been stranded for more than two hours. Four express trains filled with morning commuters have still not been evacuated, DNAinfo reported.

According to DNAinfo, trains were suspended between 42nd Street and Flushing Main Street starting about 9 a.m.

In a statement to the New York Daily News, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority blamed the outage on ice impeding the flow of electricity from the third rail to the trains.

There’s no word when regular service will be able to resume on the line.

Update: ABC7 is now reporting that all passengers have been safely evacuated from the train.

Here’s what the passengers are posting on twitter:

#7train It has been two hours since I’m on this train. Command center doesn’t know how to rescue us. pic.twitter.com/u3e4IHb1Yi

— Leon Chang (@Savemejebuxs) February 2, 2015

BREAKING: this is what it’s like inside #7 Train right now, stuck on tracks, heading there now #abc7ny @ABC7NY #MTA pic.twitter.com/GVygXYdzwb

— Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) February 2, 2015

Burning Umbrella And Vicious Ice Bring 7 Train To Its Knees http://t.co/m8NrEjXEqo pic.twitter.com/9JvqSMnafP

— Gothamist (@Gothamist) February 2, 2015