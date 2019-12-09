These are all the cool bikes I saw at the 2019 New York Motorcycle show

- The 2019 New York Motorcycle Show runs through Sunday, December 8, at the Javits Centre in Manhattan.
- On display are bikes from Harley-Davidson, Indian, Royal Enfield, Honda, BMW, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and other brands.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
You still have one more day to check out the New York motorcycle show, which runs through Sunday at the Javits Centre in Manhattan.
I swung by a press preview last week and spent a few hours, as I do every year, sampling all the bikes on display, from the usual big names, such as Harley-Davidson and Indian, Honda and BMW, but also a few upstarts, including Royal Enfield.
Here’s are some of the coolest motorcycles I saw, plus some other interesting sights:
The Motorcycle show pulls into the Javits Centre every year between Thanksgiving and the December holidays.
First sight: a new Suzuki Katana.
Progressive insurance is the longtime sponsor.
Win a Harley!
A theme at this year’s show was … more bicycles. Specifically, electric bicycles.
But the BIG STORY was the arrival of the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, an electric full-size motorcycle that’s on the market for $US30,000.
LiveWire looks impressive in the flesh. I hopped on and was surprised at how heavy the bike is — there’s nothing insubstantial about the bike.
But there were other hogs to scrutinize. This Street Bob grabbed my attention almost immediately.
I threw a leg. Harleys are big bikes, and one assumes they will be a struggle to handle, but I find them to be exquisitely balanced, and that’s true even as they get larger.
It’s never too soon to get a rider started with Harley-Davidson.
Harley is known for its big cruisers, but in recent years the company has been looking to attract newer and younger riders by rolling out relatively more svelte machines. The Iron 1200 is one example.
Harley’s Sportster lineup has given customers a good entry point to the brand.
Moving up the food chain, we get the Fat Bob 114, equipped with the Milwaukee-Eight engine.
I’m a big fan of the design of the Softail Slim, a lot of bike for $US16,000.
For what it’s worth, I also love the Harley three-wheelers, like this Tri-Glide.
The fun aspect of stopping by the Honda Powersports booth is knowing that you’re going to see the range of vehicles that the company manufactures.
My eyes have been drawn of late toward all the small-displacement motorcycles and scooters that Honda has been producing. For example, the homely Ruckus.
The Metropolitan is Honda’s version of a classic Italian Vespa. Next to it is the mighty Grom, a micro-bike that is sort of a teen-aged version of a full-size motorcycle.
Small bikes are in Honda’s DNA, as the famous Super Cub, now reissued, attests.
The “MiniMoto” action continues with the Monkey. The Grom, Super Cub, and Monkey all start at less than $US4,000 and have all the modern tech a discerning new rider could hope for.
When you’re ready to move up to a “real” bike, Honda offers in stalwart Rebel, which can be obtained in this ferocious colour scheme.
The CBR lineup offers incredible value and performance in the sport-bike market.
And for an upright mount, the CB300R is tough to beat. This lightweight bike is comfortable, easy to handle, and comes in at less than $US5,000.
And of course, Honda is much more than two-wheelers. The Talon is what known as a “side-by-side,” accommodating two riders for offroad adventures.
Honda might do scooters, but Vespa remains the gold standard.
When people think “scooter,” the Italian classic is what they have in mind.
A focus of this year’s show, which was more modest product-wise than what I’ve seen in the past, was getting new riders onto bikes.
Hence this useful display of motorcycles for entry-level iron horsemen and women.
The Rebel returns! Available in 300cc and 500cc variants, this modest cruiser was the first bike for what seems like three-quarters of the riding world.
Nearby was this groovy three-wheeler. The model, the Carmel, is from Vanderhall Motors of Utah. It splits the difference between a motorcycle and a car.
A big plastic motorcycle boot. I have no idea what it’s for.
I do, on the other hand, know what tires are for. Big manufacturers, such as Bridgestone and Michelin, usually have a presence at the show.
As do helmet makers.
Lots and lots…
… Of helmet makers.
Gear makers, too!
Retailer RevZilla brought a nice selection to heritage styles.
One of my favourite stories from the motorcycle show these past few years has been the growth of India’s Royal Enfield as it brings its famous old British brand to the US.
This INT650 looks smashing in chrome.
And here’s a lineup of Continental GT 650s. Both the INT650 and the GT 650 are on the market for less than $US8,000.
BMW occupied central territory at the show.
The cycle arm of the Bavarian company brought a concept bike with a low-slung layout.
And fashion!
Fashion!
And more fashion!
But bikes, too. A BMW equipped with hard saddlebags is perhaps my quintessential image of the brand.
Plenty of this style was on display.
But so were some massive rides, such as the Grand America touring, with sells for over $US25,000.
Husqvarna is a Swedish brand well-known by dirt bikers.
But the company was showing some street and sport bikes in New York. It calls the Vitpilen 401 “an unassuming hero of the sub-500 cc world.”
There are always vintage motorcycles on the show floor.
Such as this vintage Husqvarna!
That little guy in the middle is a Harley.
A shiny Norton racing bike.
A Honda café racer.
And a custom bike. With skulls!
Indian is one of Harley’s big rivals in the big-bike world.
And this Roadmaster is definitely a big boy.
The FTR1200 is a smaller, newer offering.
But the Scout is a classic.
And the new Scout Bobber could become one.
Progressive might be the sponsor, but other insurance companies were represented.
Motorcycle riders need insurance!
All-electric Zero has been selling bikes for longer than most of the fresh competition.
Zero also supplies exhaust-less, no-clutch bikes for an introductory-rider course set up at the back of the hall.
Suzuki brought a racing bike, among the few straight-off-the-track models being shown in New York.
Like Honda, Suzuki makes a wide range of vehicles, including junior ATVs.
But at also big cruisers, like this Boulevard model.
And low-slung Harley-evocative machines. For $US9,000, this Boulevard model is an excellent value.
It’s important to remember that the Japanese brands remain a huge market presence in the US.
Let’s check out Kawasaki.
Kawasaki continues to let the good times roll with this throwback W800 cafe racer.
Maybe it was just me, but this year I felt like street bikes and especially smaller, retro designs edged out powersports dirt bikes for floor space. Of course, Kawasaki put its offerings on display.
Including the perfect little ATV for the holidays.
The legendary Ninja sport bike looks awesome in white.
And what about Yamaha?
Well, Yamaha didn’t hold back on side-by-sides.
But lest we forget thy make two-wheelers, the company showed its range with this lineup, from a small-displacement bike to a grand tourer.
Yamaha also brought a wicked, blacked-out sport bike.
And also a range of upright “naked” bikes that challenge Ducati, which wasn’t at this year’s show.
Finally, let us praise the choppers. This chromed-out masterpiece was being lovingly polished as I bid the 2019 New York Motorcycle Show adieu.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.