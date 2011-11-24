Amazing Photos Of How Hectic City Life Really Is

Photo: Bojune Kwan

Life in the city can be a blur.In these incredible photos, freelance fine art photographer BoJune Kwon seeks to capture the chaos of living in a city that never stops, in his series, “The Neurosis in the City.”



Kwon explains: “In spite of the flood of people that inhabit the city, I am often struck by the difficulty of finding happiness and making real connections with other. However, I find myself getting used to a feeling of indifference to others, and think that it might be natural that people do not make every effort to know each other in this environment. My blurry images of people, without clearly visible facial expressions, explore what I see as the nature of a city and our existence within it. I am interested in the neurosis that the modern city has generated.”

