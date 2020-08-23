A mother and her 6 children were forced to get off a Jet Blue flight after her 2-year-old couldn't keep her face mask on

DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images An Airbus 321 from the JetBlue airline company is seen at a gate at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on January 6, 2020.

A mother and six children were kicked off a Jet Blue flight on Wednesday after her 2-year-old child could not keep their face mask on, NBC New York reported.

The mother, Chaya Bruck, was asked to exit the plane by a flight attendant after Bruck’s daughter kept pulling off her face covering.

“They were horribly nasty, my kids were crying. Really traumatising,” she told NBC New York. “I asked them, ‘Should I tie her hands and feet? What do you want me to do?’ They just wanted me off the plane.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A mother and her family were removed from a Jet Blue flight after one of her children did not wear a face mask, NBC New York reported.

According to the report, the incident was recorded via mobile phone. The mother, Chaya Bruck, was on a flight from Orlando to Newark when a flight attendant told her she had to exit the plane because her 2-year-old child was not wearing a face covering, the news outlet reported.

Bruck told NBC the attendant said her child had “to cover her nose and her mouth, and I said I could try but then she was pulling it off.”

“A few minutes later, they came to me and they told me that I have to gather my things and I have to get off the plane,” she said.

Bruck did not want to exit the plane and many passengers on board defended her, NBC New York reported. The attendants then told all flyers to get off the plane during the altercation, according to the report. Bruck along with her six children was not allowed to reboard the plane.

“They were horribly nasty, my kids were crying. Really traumatising,” she told NBC New York. “I asked them, ‘Should I tie her hands and feet? What do you want me to do?’ They just wanted me off the plane.”

Jet Blue face mask policies require that all travellers over 2 years old must wear a face covering on the flight and the airport. NBC News reported that Bruck said she hopes the airline changes its policy for children who cannot keep their face mask on.

According to NBC News, Jet Blue spokesman, Derek Dombrowski, said the airline’s policy is “consistent with guidelines from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention that masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2.”

JetBlue did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.