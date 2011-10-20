INFOGRAPHIC: The American Cities With The Most Super Rich People

New York City is home to 7,270 ultra-wealthy individuals, far outpacing the runners up, Los Angeles and San Francisco, which have 4,350 and 4,230 ultra-wealthy individuals.



The data comes from a new survey from global intelligence firm Wealth-X, which looked at the primary residences of Americans worth at least $30 million (including shares, real estate and other investible assets).

Not only was New York home to the highest number of ultra-high net worth individuals, but that segment is vastly overrepresented in the region.

The U.S. is home to 57,860 ultra-high net worth individuals, 13% of whom live in the New York metropolitan area, which is home to just 6% of the overall population, Wealth-X said.

Photo: Wealth-X

