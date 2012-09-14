New York City Beats Los Angeles For The Priciest Sushi In America

Photo: Wikimedia

Breaking news: living in New York is expensive. Between outrageous rent and the rising cost of taxi fare, it has never been more pricey to live in the Big Apple.And now New Yorkers have something else to complain about—their sushi bill. According to Bloomberg’s Ari Altstedter, NYC has officially dethroned Los Angeles as the most expensive city for sushi, paying 33 per cent more than the national average.



LA came in a close second on the “Sushinomics Cost-Of-Living Index,” which measures the prices of spicy tuna and California rolls at restaurants in 25 major U.S. cities.

San Francisco followed in third, and rounding out the top five were Dallas and Sacramento, California, which jumped from their previous rankings of 12th and 10th place respectively.

The index also shows the cost of living in the cities overall increased 5.5 per cent from a year earlier. The only cities that saw decreases in sushi prices were Orlando, Florida and Minneapolis/St.Paul.

