New York: More Geeks Here Than Silicon Valley

Think of New York as a high-tech backwater? Well, there are more high-tech jobs in New York metro area (316,500) than anywhere else in the U.S., according to a report released today by Advancing the Business of Technology, a Washington, DC-based think tank.



And here’s something else: Silicon Valley wasn’t even in second-place; that’s Washington, DC, with 295,800 tech workers. The Valley is in third, with 225,500 tech jobs. But what it lacks in the number of jobs, it makes up in geek density: 286 high-tech workers per 1,000 people employed by the private sector.

What does it mean? Well, there are more jobs of all types in the New York metro area than anywhere else in the nation, so it makes sense that there would be more tech jobs, too. (In terms of tech-job density, New York doesn’t make the top-five.)

And despite the huge financial services tech presence here, Silicon Valley tech workers make more: an average of $144,800 compared to $91,451 in New York.

See Also: The Silicon Alley 100

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.