Developer Alert: Catch MongoDB Training in NY, SF

Starting next week, 10gen is launching a two-day “MongoDB for Administrators” training program. This course will be invaluable to anyone administering MongoDB. The comprehensive, 2-day session will be led by one of the software engineers at 10gen working on the database and will be held in New York on September 15 & 16. A San Francisco session will follow on September 28 & 29. As an SAI reader, you can get in on the action and save 10% if you register with discount code “bi10.”



The course covers everything a database administrator needs to know to successfully deploy and maintain MongoDB databases and shard clusters. In addition, course topics will include diagnosing performance issues, importing and exporting data, and establishing the proper backup and restore routines. We’ll present ideal hardware configurations and discuss common pitfalls for new deployments. The course also includes an overview of the MongoDB CRUD API, the command shell, and the drivers.

The New York City training will be conducted by Kyle Banker and held at Gilt Groupe’s offices on Park Avenue and 32nd Street. Kyle is a Software Engineer at 10gen where he maintains the MongoDB Ruby Driver and supports the Ruby developer community. He’s also the author of the forthcoming book MongoDB in Action.

The San Francisco training will be conducted by Mathias Stearn and held at ExecuTrain’s Embarcadero location, one block from BART. Mathias is a Software Engineer at 10gen where he works on the core MongoDB server and maintains the C++ language driver.

