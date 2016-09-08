Tim Tebow will reportedly sign with the New York Mets

The New York Mets will sign Tim Tebow to a minor league contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

According to the report, Tebow will first play in either an instructional league or in the Arizona Fall League, a short-season league in the fall used to get younger prospects some additional experience.

The move is a bit of a surprise as many thought Tebow would sign with the Braves.

The move seemed to make more sense for the Braves. Tebow is from nearby Jacksonville and first became a national sensation while playing at the University of Florida, an area of the state that already has a lot of Braves fans.

The Mets will have the option to invite Tebow to spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

