The Mets Are Offering Free Tickets To The First 100 Fans Willing To Hug Nick Cannon On Friday

Photo: www.flickr.com and commons.wikimedia.org

The New York Mets are getting involved in Nick Cannon‘s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most hugs in an hour on Friday.”The first 100 fans to line up to hug Cannon will receive Mets tickets for that night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:10 p.m.,” the team announced today.



The event will be held at 4:30 at Citi Field.

Cannon, of America’s Got Talent fame, is attempting to dole out a record 1,800 hugs

The Mets are currently struggling on and off the field.

They are 11.5 games back of the Braves in the wild card race, and rank 13th in the majors in average attendance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.