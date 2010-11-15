New York Mets Fire Employee Who Bet On Baseball And Stole From Players

Photo: ajagendorf25 via Flickr

A clubhouse attendant who has worked for the New York Mets for 27 years was fired on Friday, after admitting to MLB officials that he bet on baseball games.According to the New York Daily News, Charlie Samuels is under investigation by the NYPD’s organised Crime unit for illegal gambling and providing inside information to bookies.



In addition to betting accusations, when team officials searched his office last month they found equipment, checkbooks and other personal items belonging to Mets players. It believed Samuels took the items from players’ lockers to be sold on the memorabilia market.

“It was the worst-kept secret in the business,” said one memorabilia executive. “Everybody knew Charlie was the guy to go to if you want Mets stuff.” Samuels is also accused of skimming money from the team in his role as assistant travel director.

