New York Media Types Travel To Austin To Hang Out With Each Other

We’re in Austin for the annual South by Southwest tech/media conference with seemingly half of the New York tech/media population. (Say hi! Twitter @fromedome. We’re here ’til Tuesday afternoon.)

This is our first time here, and it’s a little early to accurately gauge the atmosphere. But from what we remember about last year’s coverage — still during the go-go-go Web 2.0 bubble — and what we’ve seen so far this year, it feels like it might be a little subdued. The weather — chilly and grey — can’t be helping.

What’s everyone from doing so far? Attending panels, of course — we’re listening to Apple (AAPL) iPhone/Mac developers Pangea Software explain how their iPhone app Enigmo has made $1.5 million in profit since last summer. (Exposure during Steve Jobs keynote, three weeks as the top paid download, no cost to port to iPhone from Mac edition.)

What else is everyone from New York doing? Well, hanging out! With… each other. For instance, here’s a photo (above) of Tumblr‘s David Karp and Hype Machine‘s Anthony Volodkin, standing outside Stubb’s.

Or, if you want more proof, here’s CNET reporter Caroline McCarthy’s account of last night’s action, which includes Gawker staffers James Del and Scott Kidder, Fimoculous blogger Rex Sorgatz, and MWW PR dude Blake Robinson.

It started out at Cedar Door, where there was a meetup for Buzz Out Loud fans (thanks to Tom, Natali, and Jason for letting me guest-host today!) and some fine folks joined (Kidder, JDel, Rachel, Blake R., Rex, Sarah W.) and we ate chips and guacamole, and then we saw that a lot of people had foursquared into Stubb’s BBQ, so we walked over there and thought about sticking around until it became evident that the attraction of the night was some live music that required a cover and drew in a long line of barely-legals. That was the end of that.

Bonus photo of ex-Googler/Foursquare/Dodgeball cofounder Dennis Crowley hanging off the “karaoke RV.”

