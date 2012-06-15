New York May Ban Texting While Driving

Two-thirds of 18-24 year olds send text messages while driving (along with 100% of venture capitalists). Now, after a horrific crash has alerted folks to the fact that texting while driving is about a thousand times more distracting than talking while driving, the legislature will consider outlawing it. Unfortunately, an idea whose time has come. Sen. Carl Marcellino, via CNET



