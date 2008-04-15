New York Manufacturing Activity Shows Surprise Rise

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general economic index climbed to 0.63 this month, drastically up from its reading last month of -22.2, indicating that manufacturing activity is actually growing in the state. The average forecast among economists was for a reading of -17.



The unexpected strength is thought to be a result of climbing exports, as the weak dollar makes American goods more competitive overseas. A measure of expectations for 6 months from now remained down, however, and most economists expect manufacturing to remain stagnant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.