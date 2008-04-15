New York Manufacturing Activity Shows Surprise Rise

Jonathan Kennedy

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general economic index climbed to 0.63 this month, drastically up from its reading last month of -22.2, indicating that manufacturing activity is actually growing in the state. The average forecast among economists was for a reading of -17.

The unexpected strength is thought to be a result of climbing exports, as the weak dollar makes American goods more competitive overseas. A measure of expectations for 6 months from now remained down, however, and most economists expect manufacturing to remain stagnant.

