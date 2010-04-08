New York Magazine's 'Approval Matrix' Gets A Bravo TV Show

New York magazine’s back-page feature, the Approval Matrix, will soon be a TV series on Bravo (GE), the New York Observer reports.



The Matrix, which is the magazine’s “deliberately oversimplified guide to who falls where on our taste hierarchies,” rates 32 pop cultural events in terms of how highbrow, lowbrow, brilliant, or despicable they are.

For example, in the latest issue, editors Ben Mathis-Lilley and Emma Rosenblum classify Austin Kleon’s book of poems, Newspaper Blackout, which was written by creatively marking up the Times, as slightly highbrow and brilliant.

But Crumbs Passover Collection Cupcakes are not actually kosher for Passover was deemed lowbrow and despicable.

The executive responsible for transforming the magazine feature into a pop culture TV series is Michael Hirschorn, a former New York executive editor, founder of Ish Entertainment, and genius behind the VH1 hit “I Love the 80s.”

Hirschorn will also receive help from New York magazine editor Adam Moss, according to the New York Observer.

Chris Lehmann, a former features editor for New York, reacted to the news with this update on Twitter: “The NYMag Approval Matrix–whose introductory text is my only remaining legacy there–now a VH1 show. And yes, you may kill me now.”

If the show is successful, New York magazine may have tapped into a new source of income, along with its expanding MenuPages franchise.

In 2009, the magazine’s ad revenue plummeted to below $130 million after peaking at $210 million in 2008.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.