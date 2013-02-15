New York Magazine Threw A Big Fashion Week Party In Chinatown Last Night

Fashionistas packed into Chinatown club Le Baron last night for a New York Fashion Week Party thrown by The Cut, New York Magazine’s newly revamped fashion blog.
All three levels were thronged. We spotted Leandra Medine, the fashion blogger behind “The Man Repeller” by the coat check, and author Elizabeth Wurtzel and fashion designer Thakoon were also in attendance.
A few snapshots from the party, below.
Photo: Getty Images/New York Magazine
Fashion blogger Leandra Medine and designer Thakoon
Photo: Getty Images/New York Magazine
Leandra Medina and friends
Photo: Getty Images/New York Magazine
Author Elizabeth Wurtzel
Photo: Getty Images/New York Magazine
The Cut’s Kurt Soller and Stella Bugbee
