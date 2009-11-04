Andrew Ross Sorkin Is Now The Story!

Andrew Ross Sorkin — superstar business journalist, scourge of the New York Times — will apparently be profiled in New York magazine.

The magazine has been reaching out to business journalists and colleagues of Sorkin’s, says a veteran business news editor.

Could Sorkin land the cover? Will Sorkin’s friends, foes and frenemies sell him out? The magazine doesn’t comment on stories it has in the works, but a full-spread feature on the controversial Times reporter would be a hot story: His growing success and savvy self-promotion has divided staffers at The Grey Lady.

Among other allegations, veteran journos think he’s too cozy with the business elite, as when he hobnobbed with CEOs at the swank party Vanity Fair threw in honour of his new book “Too Big To Fail.” But other staffers on Team Sorkin feel that Sorkin is “the future of journalism,” as one reporter recently remarked.

So should New York pull through with a Sorkin profile — or give him the cover — will the headline say: “The Future of Journalism?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.