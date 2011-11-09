PHOTOS: We Dig In At New York Magazine's Massive Food Tasting Event

Julie Zeveloff
ny taste

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

Last night, foodies from all corners of New York gathered at a SoHo event space for New York magazine’s annual food tasting extravaganza.The evening was as crowded as it was delicious. Chefs from 40 of New York’s best restaurants, including Dan Barber of Blue Hill, Masaharu Morimoto of Morimoto, and Marcus Samuelsson of Red Rooster Harlem showcased their tastiest bites.

Some proceeds from the event, which was presented by HSBC Premier and curated by New York’s culinary editor Gillian Duffy, will go to City Harvest, a non-profit that helps fight hunger.

We were on hand to take in the scene and sample the cuisine.

Want to know which morsel won our hearts?

The event was held at Skylight Soho

First stop: the bar. The bartender was mixing up cocktails with honey vodka, which wasn't half bad.

Paul Liebrandt of Corton served red kuri pumpkin veloute with salt cod chantilly.

George Mendes of Aldea served a country terrine with pickled quince and chestnut.

Chef Michael Psilakis of Kefi put the finishing touches on oysters with yogurt and pomegranate.

French restaurant Millesime turned out a rock shrimp persillade, which was delicious.

Le Caprice dished up scotch eggs, and toffee pudding for dessert.

The host at Bar Basque's table doled out tastings of sepia carbonara with quail egg and a jamon crisp.

Of course, the night wasn't only about food. Bartenders chilled out the wine glasses with liquid nitrogen. How hi-tech.

The chef at Recette's table finished off a fois gras dish with fall squash foam.

Chef Marcus Samuelsson chatted with guests sampling his shrimp and pickled vegetable dish.

Of course, Dan Barber's Blue Hill served an innovative take on veggies--liquefied beets with freshly made yogurt.

Morimoto's yellowtail pastrami sliders, a deli take on a Japanese classic, were also a huge hit.

Fatty Crab, part of chef Zak Pelaccio's growing Fatty empire, handed out Singaporean coconut laksa.

The prep chef for Japanese eatery 15 East grated fresh ginger over a preparation of salmon.

Chef Luis Bollo of Spanish restaurant Salinas poured broth into his fall pumpkin and chicken soup with bacon and chorizo. Tasty, but a little hard to eat while holding a camera.

Seamus Mullen of new West Village tapas bar Tertulia answered an interviewer's questions.

As the night went on, the bar got more and more crowded. Good thing it was enormous.

We didn't taste anything we didn't like, but Toloache's Korean brisket tacos--an awesome east-meets-west flavour combo, was our personal favourite.

Finally, time for dessert. Gramercy Tavern pastry chef Nancy Olson (left) offered up pumpkin and gingerbread spiced truffles.

Francois Payard Bakery, which just opened a second storefront in Battery Park, had a huge and ever-disappearing display of macarons.

Instead of steaks, Porterhouse New York churned out chess pies with butter pecan whipped cream and chocolate ice box cake.

Hungry for more than a morsel?

Click here to see the 20 most expensive restaurants in New York City >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.