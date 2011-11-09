PHOTOS: We Dig In At New York Magazine's Massive Food Tasting Event

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider
Last night, foodies from all corners of New York gathered at a SoHo event space for New York magazine’s annual food tasting extravaganza.The evening was as crowded as it was delicious. Chefs from 40 of New York’s best restaurants, including Dan Barber of Blue Hill, Masaharu Morimoto of Morimoto, and Marcus Samuelsson of Red Rooster Harlem showcased their tastiest bites.
Some proceeds from the event, which was presented by HSBC Premier and curated by New York’s culinary editor Gillian Duffy, will go to City Harvest, a non-profit that helps fight hunger.
We were on hand to take in the scene and sample the cuisine.
Want to know which morsel won our hearts?
The host at Bar Basque's table doled out tastings of sepia carbonara with quail egg and a jamon crisp.
Of course, the night wasn't only about food. Bartenders chilled out the wine glasses with liquid nitrogen. How hi-tech.
Of course, Dan Barber's Blue Hill served an innovative take on veggies--liquefied beets with freshly made yogurt.
Chef Luis Bollo of Spanish restaurant Salinas poured broth into his fall pumpkin and chicken soup with bacon and chorizo. Tasty, but a little hard to eat while holding a camera.
We didn't taste anything we didn't like, but Toloache's Korean brisket tacos--an awesome east-meets-west flavour combo, was our personal favourite.
Finally, time for dessert. Gramercy Tavern pastry chef Nancy Olson (left) offered up pumpkin and gingerbread spiced truffles.
Francois Payard Bakery, which just opened a second storefront in Battery Park, had a huge and ever-disappearing display of macarons.
Instead of steaks, Porterhouse New York churned out chess pies with butter pecan whipped cream and chocolate ice box cake.
