PHOTOS: We Dig In At New York Magazine's Massive Food Tasting Event

Last night, foodies from all corners of New York gathered at a SoHo event space for New York magazine’s annual food tasting extravaganza.The evening was as crowded as it was delicious. Chefs from 40 of New York’s best restaurants, including Dan Barber of Blue Hill, Masaharu Morimoto of Morimoto, and Marcus Samuelsson of Red Rooster Harlem showcased their tastiest bites.



Some proceeds from the event, which was presented by HSBC Premier and curated by New York’s culinary editor Gillian Duffy, will go to City Harvest, a non-profit that helps fight hunger.

We were on hand to take in the scene and sample the cuisine.

Want to know which morsel won our hearts?

