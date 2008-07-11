New York Magazine Buys Menupages

, the storied glossy owned by Bruce Wasserstein, has bought Menupages, PaidContent reports. Founded in 2002, Menupages provides menus and user reviews in eight cities: New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and South Florida.



No word from PC on purchase price; the site was visited by 1.3 million U.S. unique users in June, according to Quantcast. NYmag.com claims 2.7 million monthly unique visitors. The obvious synergy here is that both are in the business of providing guides and information to restaurants and other establishments. Menupages adds, well, menus and user reviews.

Wasserstein had been rumoured to have kicked the tires on Zagat, which took itself off the block in June.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.