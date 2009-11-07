New York Mag Spills The Beans On Sorkin Profile

As we first reported, New York magazine IS planning a story on bright young business journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, future of journalism and scourge of the New York Times.

The magazine has issued a press release announcing its story lineup for next week’s issue, and high up on the list is a story called — wait for it — “The Information Broker” by Gabriel Sherman.

Here’s the description: “Journalist and best-selling author Andrew Ross Sorkin, who has had precocious success working a chummy network of high-finance sources, is a shining light at the New York Times—and a figure of considerable newsroom conflict.”

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to read it!

