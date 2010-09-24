Now It's Perfectly Legal For Wall Streeters To Beat Each Other Up

Last week on September 15, New York lifted its 4-year long ban on White Collar Boxing.This will come as a surprise to many, like Al Gore’s son, who, like us, had no idea the ban ever existed, but:



After four years of being prohibited in the State of New York, an agreement has been reached with USA Boxing, the national governing body of amateur, Olympic-style boxing, and regulator of Golden Gloves, to permit White Collar Boxing in New York. White Collar Boxing will now be wholly regulated by USA Boxing and is considered a separate category of USA Boxing.

NYDailyNews has a long piece on how every White collar boxing match that happened during the last 4 years was “bootleg” and illegal, but because most of them were held in private locations, well-regulated and run by officials who interferred if things got too bloody, boxing authorities seem to have let them slide.

Some of the more carelessly thrown together matches, however, have been broken up by boxing authorities over the years.

But as of last week though, White collar boxing matches are perfectly legal, thanks to Bruce Silverglade, the owner of Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn.

From NYDailyNews: Silverglade brokered a deal to allow USA Boxing-Metro to sanction white-collar boxing on a trial basis as an amateur sport.

Silverglade, and other gym owners in New York, are awaiting confirmation from an insurance company to underwrite the venture before it can get started on doing shows.

Great news and a great job by Silverglade to bring back a healthy manner of getting aggression out.

