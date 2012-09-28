Despite Getting Sued By Graduates, This Low-Ranked Law School Has More Applicants Than Ever

‘People want to go to our school!’

While some other law schools are struggling to attract applicants, New York Law School is doing better than ever.The school, a popular track into city government, has seen an increase in applications even after alumni accused it of publishing misleading job statistics, the New York Law Journal reports.



The suit was dismissed earlier this year and is now being appealed.

None of this, however, has stopped “New York’s Law School,” as its dean calls it, from receiving 5,998 applications in 2011, as compared to 4,520 in 2010.

That number is even higher than in 2008, when the school had 5,606 applicants, Law Journal reported.

The appeal to students may be the school’s stated focus on the job market.

Its administration helps students from “day one” to choose courses that would work for their career track, said Anthony Crowell, the school’s president and dean, to the Law Journal.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the school as the 135th best law school in the nation.

