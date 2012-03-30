The Key To The Knicks Resurgence That Everyone's Been Ignoring

Photo: Getty Images/Al Bello

The New York Knicks have gone on a surprising 8-1 run since interim head coach Mike Woodson took over after Mike D’Antoni quit.Much of the credit to their winning ways has gone to the greater emphasis on defence, especially the increased effort on that side of the floor from previously allergic-to-defence Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire.



But the biggest difference has been the Knicks’ ability to cut down on turnovers since the coaching switch.

The D’Antoni era ended terribly, on a six game losing streak filled with turmoil.

During those six losses New York was -9 in turnovers (-1.5 per game). The Knicks also lost the turnover battle during five of the six games.

The 8-1 run under Woodson has been the complete opposite.

New York has a +11 turnover margin during the nine-game stretch (+1.2 per game). The Knicks have won the turnover battle in five of the nine games. And in another game during this run, against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Knicks only lost the TO battle by one (note: 76ers have the fewest turnovers in the NBA).

The Knicks still lead the league in total turnovers and turnovers per game. Much of that has to do with running D’Antoni’s high-flying offence with the wrong personnel for most of the season. Having no true point guard until Jeremy Lin’s arrival and running little more than isolation plays contributed heavily to the huge turnover numbers.

With Woodson at the helm the Knicks are being much more careful. Yes, the offence has remained virtually the same, but the handful of extra half court sets Woodson has implemented have made a difference.

