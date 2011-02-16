The Latest Carmelo Trade rumour Shows Denver Isn't Close To Pulling The Trigger On A Deal

What, you thought we’d let you go a whole afternoon without any ‘Melo news?



The latest rumour that has emerged is that the Knicks rejected Denver’s proposal to send Anthony and Chancey Billups to New York for Danilo Gallinari, Raymond Felton, Eddy Curry, and a first round pick.

That package is significantly better than last week’s rumoured net of Curry, Anthony Randolph, and Corey Brewer in a three-team trade including the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If Nuggets/Knicks deal does eventually go down, it’ll likely be somewhere in the middle of those two packages.

But it is interesting that Denver had the stones to ask for that ransom from the Knicks considering they pushed away ‘Melo’s top suitor, the Nets, who were the only team to offer a comparable package (we think).

Denver must not be as sick of these rumours as we are, because if this latest proposal from the Nuggets is accurate, it would indicate that they’re willing to wait this out until the very last second, because they had to know the Knicks would balk at the request.

