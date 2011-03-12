The Carmelo Anthony Effect: Knicks Ticket Prices Up 49% Next Year

Photo: AP

Still thrilled with the Melo trade, Knicks fans?CNBC’s Darren Rovell reports that the Knicks will increase their ticket prices by an average of 49% next year, which could be the highest season-to-season jump in sports history.



Madison Square Garden has quietly been undergoing internal renovations that amount to $977 million, which explains the need for the boost.

Still, that’s an amazing increase, and the better product the Knicks have finally put on the court deserves some of the blame.

James Dolan himself introduced Carmelo Anthony to Knicks fans, and along with Amar’e Stoudemire, Dolan thinks he will soon have a title contender on his hands. The demand for Knicks tickets has been way up, and Dolan is about to take advantage of the situation.

The price bump will make Knicks’ tickets the second to surpass $100 in average costs after the Lakers. The New York Rangers, also a borderline playoff team owned by Dolan, will increase their ticket prices by an average of 23%.

