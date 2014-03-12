The New York Knicks Expect Phil Jackson To Accept Their Offer

Phil Jackson is still weighing an offer to join the New York Knicks as an executive, but the team believes he will eventually accept the offer according to Chris Broussard of ESPN.com.

According to a source for Broussard, “the Knicks have a sense of what’s going to happen, and as of right now, it looks like Phil’s taking the job. There’s always the possibility of something falling apart at the last minute, but the Knicks’ sense is that he’s joining them.”

However, with Jackson, nothing is final until it is final.

Jackson was offered a chance to return to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012 before the team eventually turned to Mike D’Antoni. Last year, Jackson also had an agreement to join the Kings’ new front office if the team had moved to Seattle.

Jackson played 10 seasons with the Knicks and won two championships with the team as a player.

The two sides are reportedly still negotiating Jackson’s title and how much time he will spend in New York.

