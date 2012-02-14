8 Things That Need To Happen For The Knicks To Rise From The Dead And Win The NBA Title

This is the first, second, third, and fourth most important thing for the Knicks to figure out.

The conventional wisdom is that Carmelo's ball-stopping tendencies will stifle Lin's impact and derail the offence. But Carmelo played with ball-dominant point guards in Denver (Chauncey Billups and Andre Miller). So it's not like he has no idea to play off the ball.

Can Melo resist the urge to isolate himself on the wing and go 1-on-5 like we saw earlier in the season?