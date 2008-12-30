New York Jets Throw Coach Mangini Under Bus

Five games ago, he was known as Coach Mangenius. Now, he’ll be one of the hundred thousand or so Americans filing for unemployment benefits this week.



The NYT: The Jets have fired Coach Eric Mangini, hours after the team completed a late-season swoon and was eliminated from playoff contention with a loss at home to the Miami Dolphins. The team announced the firing at a morning news conference.

“For the current New York Jets organisation, we’ve made the decision to move on,” the team owner Woody Johnson said.

“We can’t pick a specific area. It’s a judgment call. I’m not saying Eric won’t be a successful coach. I think he will be.”

When the Jets were 8-3, coming off victories at New England and at Tennessee, the front office discussed giving Mangini a contract extension. But losses in four of their last five games prompted conversations among team officials about whether Mangini had lost control of his team. By Sunday night, the decision had been made to fire him, and Mangini learned Monday morning that he was out of a job.

Not to second-guess Woody, but we don’t remember it being Mangini who threw all those interceptions in the last five weeks. Or scored all of a field goal against the lousy Seattle Seahawks. But we do applaud someone somewhere in American business finally holding a boss accountable for something.

