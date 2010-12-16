New York Jets Say Suspended Assistant Instructed Players To Form A Sideline Wall

Photo: CBS

New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum says that the Jets have learned that strength coach Sal Alosi instructed players on the sideline to form a wall to block the “gunners” on the Dolphins’ punt team.Alosi also threw out a knee to block Miami’s Nolan Carroll as he ran past, leading to the coach’s suspension from the team.



Tannenbaum said in a conference call today that Alosi was not fired on Monday, because the team did not have all the relevant information, but they are not ruling further punishment.

He also revealed that the NFL is looking into this on a league-wide basis, which presumably means checking game tapes to see if the Jets or any other teams have employed this tactic in the past.

The team claims Alosi acted alone and did not receive instructions from other coaches.

