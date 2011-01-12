Rex Ryan And The Jets Really Need To Shut Up

We get it Rex Ryan. You’re not afraid of anyone, you think you have the best team in football, and you want everyone to know both of those things.



But you also must be stupid.

The New England Patriots make a practice of turning innocuous comments into brouhahas, and you’re spilling gasoline right next to their blow torch.

Why?

The Patriots smoked you 45-3 a month ago. 45-3!

And you’re going around doing the one thing that is virtually guaranteed to make you lose this weekend. Maybe it’s a little silly the Patriots take everything so personally, but they do. That wouldn’t matter if it didn’t change anything on the field, but it does.

If you make Tom Brady and Bill Belichick mad, you’re going to get your butt kicked.

It’s happened dozens of times over the last decade, and yet you continue to carry on with your ridiculous antics and proclamations.

Have you learned nothing? Isn’t it your job to recognise the strengths and weaknesses of your opponent? The Patriots are stacked to begin with, do you really need to be provoking them in what would already have been an epic clash?

It’s too late to go back now, there’s a huge red target painted on your team’s back. It’s pretty simple though — beat the Patriots and all your talking looks intimidating. But you already know that.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.