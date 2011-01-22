Summit, NJ, Residents To Gather At Rex Ryan's House For A Playoff Pep Rally

When New York Jets coach Rex Ryan wakes up Saturday morning to begin his journey to Pittsburgh for the AFC Championship, he’s in for a big surprise.
Leaders of his current hometown of Summit, New Jersey, are organising a sendoff outside Ryan’s home at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow morning.
The town’s high school football coach, mayor, and councilman are encouraging Summit citizens to join them there with signs, jerseys, and well-wishes to express their appreciation for Ryan’s accomplishments this season.
Of course, now everyone knows where the Ryan family lives. According to Zillow.com, the 5-bedroom home where they are planning to gather was purchased for $2.25M after Ryan became coach of the Jets in 2009.
Summit football coach John Liberato experienced a sendoff first-hand last year when he led Summit High School to the North II Group II state football championship.
“It’s just a great feeling of loyalty and support that you get and it actually makes you want to work harder,” Liberato said. “The sendoff is a Summit tradition.”
