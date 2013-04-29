New York Jets Release Tim Tebow

In a move that will surprise nobody ESPN is reporting that that Tim Tebow has been released by the New York Jets.



The timing of the move makes sense with off-season workouts beginning this week for the Jets. In addition, now that the draft is over, the Jets will need to free up as much cap room as possible to sign their draft picks.

By releasing Tebow, the Jets will save $1.5 million against this salary cap this season.

The big question now is: what is next for Tim Tebow?

Many believe that Tebow’s career in the NFL is over unless he is willing to change positions.Others have suggested the Canadian Football League. But based on the style of play up north, Tebow would likely be a complete disaster in Canada.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one team many think might want Tebow. However, their new general manager said he “can’t imagine a scenario” in which Tebow is playing for the Jags. Of course, that could have been a smoke screen in order to wait for Tebow’s release instead of trading for the controversial quarterback.

