New York And Pennsylvania Governors Make A Friendly Wager On Tomorrow's Game

Andrew Cuomo

The governors of New York and Pittsburgh have made a friendly wager on tomorrow’s game between the Jets and Steelers. If the Jets win, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will send Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett “hot dogs, chicken wings from Buffalo, Hudson Valley apple cider as well as cheese and maple syrup.”



If the Steelers win, Cuomo will get a “gift basket with Pennsylvania-made foods and beverages” from Corbett.

Trash talk has heated up between the two teams as well. Members of the Jets secondary have promised to “deal with [Hines Ward] early so he knows what type of game it’s going to be” according to James Ihedigbo.

7,500 Jets fans attended a pep rally at the team’s training facility this morning in Florham Park, NJ.

