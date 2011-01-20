You Knew This Was Coming: Tom Brady Was Supposedly Hurt During The Patriots Loss To The Jets*

UPDATE: Turns out Brady did indeed have a stress fracture. But it’s an injury he’s been dealing with for the whole season and he felt fine against the Jets.



EARLIER: It was just a matter of time, but the big excuse for the Patriots loss to the Jets has finally leaked.

WEEI Sports Radio Network reports that two sources have indicated that Tom Brady suffered a fractured foot either before or during Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Brady certainly looked uncomfortable in the pocket and made more than a few poor throws, so an injury is a possibility.

But this comes across as a convenient excuse from what was supposedly the best team in football after an embarrassing early playoff exit.

None of the Patriots beat reporters have made mention of a Brady injury.

