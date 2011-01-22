Rex Ryan Draws Praise From Legendary Coaches

In his first year as an NFL head coach, Rex Ryan led his team to the AFC Championship Game. This year he did it again in even more impressive fashion by taking down two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, in consecutive weeks.



Ryan’s colourful personality caught the country’s attention first, but his success on the field is what has made him one of the most identifiable figures in sports.

And it’s not just the public that’s noticed. The New York Post caught up with some of the best coaches of all time who shared their opinions on Ryan’s success:

“When I watch Rex, he reminds me of myself. He gets those guys to believe they can win and they go out and get the job done.” – Tommy Lasorda

“His style works for his club. That’s the most important thing. I think sometimes people get caught up in someone’s style, but the most important thing is that it works for your club. It doesn’t necessarily have to work for another club. It has to work for your club, and I think he’s found that right mix. He understands the type of player that he wants. They go out and get those players and it’s worked well for him. He hasn’t changed his personality. He found out how his personality would work with his players.” – Joe Girardi

“I think No. 1 he keeps people on their toes and he’s grown up around the game having a father that coached at the highest level. He’s extended on his father’s ideas. Being a coach from the younger generation, he’s the ideal motivator of the new millennium. I think he’s taken the old brick and mortar approach that his father instilled in him but has put a new millennium spin on it.” – Steve Lavin

The guy talks a lot, but his players sure seem to respect him. Usually, your players don’t want the other team fired up much, but if a coach thinks his team is the underdog, he might think, ‘I’m going to light a fire under them.’ It will work with that kind of team. A powerhouse team doesn’t appreciate it much.” – Scotty Bowman

“There is no doubt, from coaching against him, that he is a great defensive mind. He’s very confident, brash at times, but I still think he’s respectful as well.” – Bill Cowher

