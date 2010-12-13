New York Jets Assistant Should Be Fired For Tripping A Dolphins Player

Photo: CBS

New York Jets strength and conditioning coach Sal Alosi has admitted that he stuck out his knee to trip Miami special teams player Nolan Carroll, as Carroll ran by him during a punt return on Sunday.As several Dolphin players have rightfully pointed out, that’s as dirty a play as dirty football can get.



And as far as “cheating” goes, it’s way more egregious than video taping another team’s practice — a crime for which Denver Broncos assistant Steve Scarnecchia was recently fired.

Unlike spying on an opponent, this was a sideline employee directly interfering with a play during a game, to say nothing of the fact that Carroll could have been seriously injured. For anyone to take an action that might jeopardize a player’s career is completely unacceptable.

It may have been a spontaneous, momentary lapse of judgment, but it’s the type of behaviour the NFL cannot condone in anyway. At the same time the league is cracking down on players for dangerous blink-of-an-eye hits, it can’t allow someone to get away with something that so clearly goes beyond the bounds of fair play.

Players have been cut and coaches fired for far less — and the league will almost certainly punish him in some way — but unless the Jets want to have any credibility the next time they complain about cheap shots or officiating, they should dismiss Alosi as well.

