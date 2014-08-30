Denny's Is Selling An Outrageous $US300 Breakfast At Its Brand New Restaurant In New York City

Denny’s opened its first location in New York City on Friday and it’s selling a $US300 breakfast that includes a bottle of 2004 Dom Perignon Premier Cru Champagne.

The breakfast, called the “Grand Cru Slam,” also includes servings for two of eggs, pancakes, sausage and bacon.

The price of the meal may be steep, but it’s actually $US100 cheaper than the the average rate for the same bottle of Dom Perignon at other restaurants in the city, the New York Daily News reports.

“It’s a little absurd, but it’s really not a bad deal,” Zach Tirone, a sommelier at nearby restaurant LCL: Bar & Kitchen, told the news. LCL sells the same bottle for $US399.

The new outlet, located in the Financial District of lower Manhattan, is one of the fanciest Denny’s we’ve ever seen.

It’s located on the ground floor of a luxury condominium. Residents of the building sued to try and prevent Denny’s from opening there, calling the chain in court documents a “haven for violence, disorderly conduct, and alcohol-drenched patrons,” according to the Daily News.

A judge threw out the case before it went to court.

The menu includes a $US10.69 Chicken Bacon Classic, a $US10.99 Belgian Waffle Slam and an $US11.99 Philly Cheesesteak.

The restaurant’s cocktails start at $US10.

See the full cocktail list below.

