Radio DJ Throws His Islanders Tickets Into The Hudson River

It’s tough to be a New York Islanders fan these days. Not only is the team in dead last place in the NHL and second-last in attendance, but a horde of 1,100 crazy Quebec hockey fans invaded the Islanders’ arena tonight in an effort to show NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman how a real city supports its team.



The Islanders have lost 18 of their last 19 games and things have gotten so bad that Gregg Hughes, aka Opie of the “Opie and Anthony Show” has filmed two YouTube videos of him throwing away his Islanders tickets.

First Opie threw the tickets out the window of his car, and then he tossed tickets to tonight’s game, the one the Quebec fans attended, into the Hudson River. These four tickets have a face value of over $100 apiece, so Opie comes across as kind of a jerk by throwing away $400 dollars, but the point is well taken. Here’s the video:





