Watch The Islanders And Penguins Combine For 346 Penalty Minutes

Pittsburgh and New York wasn’t much of a rivalry until last week, when Penguins goalie Brent Johnson KO’d Rick DiPietro with one punch and Max Talbot knocked Blake Comeau out of the lineup with what the Islanders considered a cheap shot.



The Islanders may be doormats when it comes to hockey, but last night they set out to prove that they’re more than capable of handling themselves when the gloves come off. The two squads racked up a ridiculous 346 penalty minutes, and Johnson fought (a player this time) for the second time in a week. This game is sure to result in plenty of suspensions and fines, and Commissioner Gary Bettman is said to be personally overseeing the punishments.

Oh, and the Islanders won 9-3.

Here’s a look at some of the brawls:

