The New York Islanders Are Headed To Brooklyn

Photo: AP

On the same night that the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks square off in a preseason matchup at Nassau Coliseum, it appears the arena’s NHL team, the New York Islanders, will be vacating the venue.Sources told The New York Post that the Islanders will be moving into the Barclays centre by 2015 at the latest. A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT.



The arena was designed with basketball in mind, however, speculation about the Islanders relocating to the new $1 billion dollar arena had been floating around for a while now.

Arena officials say the arena could only hold 14,500 for the NHL, compared to the 17,732 seats for Nets basketball.

But it appears the arena could be well-suited to add another tenant. There are two home locker rooms already constructed and the seating could be modified with the Islanders in place, according to CBS New York.

And adding another established home crowd is a huge deal for Brooklyn.

