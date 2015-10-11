The New York Islanders played their first game in Brooklyn -- here's what it was like inside

The New York Islanders played their first regular season home game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The game marked the beginning of an era, but also the end of 43 seasons played at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, a stretch that included four Stanley Cup championships.

We were on hand for opening night. Here is what we saw.

The view of the Barclays Center as you exit the subway. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider Walking around the stadium you can find Islanders memorabilia. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider Fans can get their faces' painted. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider Restaurants from all over Brooklyn fill the concessions. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider The Nashville 'Hot Chicken' Sandwich from Carla Hall's Southern Kitchen costs $11. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider A grandma slice from Williamsburg Pizza will set you back $6.75. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider The Hand Pressed Cuban Sandwich from Habana is $13. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider There's pretty much every candy you can dream of. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider Drinks at the juice bar cost between $9 and $11. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider Beer costs $11.25 for a large domestic draft and $12.50 for a regular import/craft. Jonathan Garber/BUsiness Insider You can even get Starbucks. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider According to the Barclays Center Fact Sheet it has 'one of the most intimate seating configurations ever designed into a modern multi-purpose sports arena with unparalleled sightlines.' Jonathan Garber/Business Insider The view from the penalty box. Business INsider Looking from one corner of the ice to the opposite corner. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider Some unlucky fans can't even see the goal they sit by. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider What's this car doing here? Jonathan Garber/Business Insider Before the game the Islanders observed a moment of silence in memory of Al Arbour, the coach who led the team to 4 straight Stanley Cups from 1980 to 1983. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider Performing artist Alexa Ray Joel, daughter of Billy Joel, sang 'The Star-Spangled Banner.' Jonathan Garber/Business Insider There was a hockey game to be played too. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider Islanders captain John Tavares leads the Islanders onto the ice for the 2nd period. Soon thereafter, Tavares tied the game at 1. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider The Islander Ice Girls were replaced by a regular ice crew. The fans booed several times when the ice crew came onto the ice. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider Marek Zidlicky celebrates with Brian Strait (37) after tying the game at 2 early in the 3rd period. The game would go to overtime. Getty Images/Mike Stobe/NHLI An overtime penalty on the Islanders gave the Blackhawks a 4 on 3 advantage. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider Duncan Keith (2), Marian Hossa (81) and Jonathan Toews celebrate with Patrick Kane (88) after he netted the game winning goal on the power play. The Blackhawks won 3-2. Jonathan Garber/Business Insider

