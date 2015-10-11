The New York Islanders played their first game in Brooklyn -- here's what it was like inside

The New York Islanders played their first regular season home game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
The game marked the beginning of an era, but also the end of 43 seasons played at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, a stretch that included four Stanley Cup championships.
We were on hand for opening night. Here is what we saw.
Jonathan Garber/Business Insider
Jonathan Garber/BUsiness Insider
According to the Barclays Center Fact Sheet it has 'one of the most intimate seating configurations ever designed into a modern multi-purpose sports arena with unparalleled sightlines.'
Jonathan Garber/Business Insider
Before the game the Islanders observed a moment of silence in memory of Al Arbour, the coach who led the team to 4 straight Stanley Cups from 1980 to 1983.
Jonathan Garber/Business Insider
Jonathan Garber/Business Insider
Islanders captain John Tavares leads the Islanders onto the ice for the 2nd period. Soon thereafter, Tavares tied the game at 1.
Jonathan Garber/Business Insider
The Islander Ice Girls were replaced by a regular ice crew. The fans booed several times when the ice crew came onto the ice.
Jonathan Garber/Business Insider
Marek Zidlicky celebrates with Brian Strait (37) after tying the game at 2 early in the 3rd period. The game would go to overtime.
Getty Images/Mike Stobe/NHLI
Jonathan Garber/Business Insider
Duncan Keith (2), Marian Hossa (81) and Jonathan Toews celebrate with Patrick Kane (88) after he netted the game winning goal on the power play. The Blackhawks won 3-2.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.