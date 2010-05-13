15 Scary Reasons Why It's NEW YORK That's The Next Greece

Unprincipled speculators — as Greece PM Papandreou called them — may want turn their attentions closer to home.



New York faces a fiscal crisis, with a balanced budget six weeks overdue. An ongoing stalemate will damage the state’s good credit rating. Your best chance to short the Empire State is next week when $510 million of bonds go on sale.

New York could be as screwed as California and that is scary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.