15 Scary Reasons Why It's NEW YORK That's The Next Greece

Unprincipled speculators — as Greece PM Papandreou called them — may want turn their attentions closer to home.
New York faces a fiscal crisis, with a balanced budget six weeks overdue. An ongoing stalemate will damage the state’s good credit rating. Your best chance to short the Empire State is next week when $510 million of bonds go on sale.
New York could be as screwed as California and that is scary.
Paterson will furlough 100,000 state employees for one day per week -- until unions give in to pay cuts
899 state employees get paid more than the Governor -- including the assistant VP of Hospital Affairs at SUNY
New York can't fire ANY state employees until 2011 -- thanks to a deal Paterson cut for pension reductions
Comptroller DiNapoli admits: New York hid billions through budget sweeps and other fiscal tricks -- and lost track of how big the debt really is
New Yorkers blame the rest of the Union: they pays $1.23 in federal tax for every $1 in federal spending
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.